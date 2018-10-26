Traffic backing up to M1 after crash leads to closure of Stocksbridge Bypass in Sheffield

Have your say

Traffic is backing up to the M1 after a collision near to the Stocksbridge Bypass in Sheffield this morning.

A lorry and two cars were involved in a smash near to the Mustard Pot Pub on Mortimer Road just before 8.10am.

Nobody was seriously injured.

Highways England said the collision has led to the closure of the A616 in both directions between the A61 and A628.

South Yorkshire Police said that ‘due to the complexity of the removal of the vehicles, it is causing traffic to back up to the M1’.

Police officers are at the scene.