A young woman was left feeling “lucky to be alive” after a large tree branch fell onto her car, while she was driving through Sheffield with her 10-week-old puppy.

Caitlin Rimmer, aged 21, was driving at around 30mph alongside Ecclesall Woods on her way to her boyfriend’s birthday meal, when she saw a movement in the corner of her eye as a huge tree branch struck her car.

She said: “It almost fell in slow motion, it was like nothing I’ve ever experienced. It sounds very dramatic but I actually thought I might die.

“I had to take a good few seconds after the tree hit my car to check I was actually still alive and breathing and that nothing felt like it was broken.”

Caitlin’s windscreen and wing mirror were damaged in the incident near Ecclesall Woods. | Caitlin Rimmer

Caitlin was not severely injured, but as a national level discus thrower, was left “frustrated” by back pain she believes to be from the emergency stop she performed after her car was hit.

She added: “To be perfectly honest, I was more concerned about my 10-week-old puppy who was in the car with me. He is the most important thing to me.

“Luckily, Basil is physically okay, but he has been more anxious since the incident.”

Basil in the passenger seat | Caitlin Rimmer

She stopped at the scene of the incident on Whirlowdale Road, just off Abbey Lane, and got out of her car to find a broken wing mirror, cracked windscreen, crumpled bodywork, and scratches and scrapes to her car.

A couple of other drivers stopped and helped move the branch out of the road, and Caitlin says she would be “so grateful” if she could make contact with them to thank them, as she did not catch their names.

A few weeks after the incident, which happened on August 10, Caitlin added: “I’m just feeling lucky to be alive and relatively okay.

“I’m anxious about driving again, especially as this was through no fault of my own. I struggled with anxiety a few years back and I’m worried about this creeping back into my life.”

Caitlin's friend Rob, at the scene of the incident. | Caitlin Rimmer

She is calling for Sheffield Council, which manages Ecclesall Woods, to take action.

“I really hope that Sheffield Council does something about this to protect other people in the area,” Caitlin said.

She believes the branch which hit her car fell from an ash tree.

Ash trees in Sheffield which are badly affected by ash dieback disease should be felled by the council to remove the risk of trees or their limbs falling after becoming more brittle.

The council estimates that 127,000-215,000 of the 250,000 ash trees in Sheffield will be lost over the next 10-15 years, and is continually replacing trees which are lost.

Caitlin said she saw tree surgeons working on the trees just a few months ago, only 100m from where the branch fell on her car on Abbey Lane.

Caitlin's car bonnet was crumpled by the tree. | Caitlin Rimmer

She said: “I think there should have been sufficient signage or posters to make people aware that the roads were potentially unsafe, and then this might not have happened.

“I feel so lucky that this didn’t happen when I was walking my dogs in the woods, as this definitely would have been a lot worse.”

Caitlin is a full-time student, who works four jobs: rehabilitation support worker for people who have had brain injuries, bartender, data collector and coder for a University of Sheffield project, and fitness instructor/online coach.

She added: “I have had to borrow my mum’s car, as I work pretty much every single day of the week.

Little Basil was only 10 weeks old at the time of the incident, but luckily was alright, and checked over by a vet. | Caitlin Rimmer

“She has been amazing organising all of this - I would be in a much worse position if my parents weren’t as supportive as they are.”

Caitlin, who lives in both Bradway and Walkley, is getting a tree specialist to put a case to the council to try and get her costs incurred covered.

Councillor Kurtis Crossland, chair of the Communities Parks and Leisure Committee at the council, said: “It’s incredibly important to us that all of our park and greenspace users are safe at all times. We want everyone to be able to enjoy all Sheffield has to offer.

A large branch fell from the tree on Whirlowdale Road. | Caitlin Rimmer

“The Council is responsible for maintaining much of [Sheffield’s woodland], and we do so to the very best of our ability.

“That being said, nature can be unpredictable. Though it happens very rarely, trees can on occasion fall, and break for a range of different reasons, and when this happens, we investigate.”

Sheffield City Council says it cannot comment on individual cases.