Worried motorists send heartfelt messages to those involved in M1 crash near Sheffield
Stranded motorists have sent heartfelt messages to those involved in the serious M1 crash near Sheffield this morning.
The northbound M1 is to remain closed until 4pm today after a serious collision near to Meadowhall.
Highways England has announced the lengthy road closure between Junctions 34 and 35 – for Meadowhall and Thorpe Hesley – after emergency services were alerted to a multi-vehicle collision at 8.20am.
A number of fire engines, police cars and ambulances are at the scene and an air ambulance has also landed.
Worrying pictures of the crash have emerged, prompting many stranded motorists to pass on their best wishes to those involved.
Christine Fletcher said: “That looks nasty, hope everyone is OK.”
Kelly Wright said: “Looked horrific when I drove past at 8:30 this morning. Hope everyone is OK x”
Laura Penkethman said: “Really hope everyone involved is OK.”
Lucy Taylor posted: “Hope everyone gets out of this OK.”
John Crowe said: “Hope people involved are OK.”