Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Sheffield's major trans-Pennine links has been closed to some vehicles today because of high winds.

National Highways have warned that the Woodhead Pass is closed to high sided and 'vulnerable' vehicles because of the winds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They made the announcement about the road this morning.

The organisation said in a statement: "Woodhead Pass is closed to high sided and vulnerable vehicles in both directions between the A616 (Flouch) and the A57 (Hollingworth) due to strong winds."