Woodhead Pass Sheffield: Major Pennine route closed to some vehicles because of weather concerns
Weather warning as major Sheffield route closed due to high winds
and live on Freeview channel 276
One of Sheffield's major trans-Pennine links has been closed to some vehicles today because of high winds.
National Highways have warned that the Woodhead Pass is closed to high sided and 'vulnerable' vehicles because of the winds.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails
They made the announcement about the road this morning.
The organisation said in a statement: "Woodhead Pass is closed to high sided and vulnerable vehicles in both directions between the A616 (Flouch) and the A57 (Hollingworth) due to strong winds."
Meanhile, the A57 near the Snake Pass is due to be closed until 3.30pm between the Moscar turn off at Mortimer Road and Ladybower, for roadworks.