Woodhead Pass reopens after four-vehicle collision leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Woodhead Pass has reopened more than seven hours after a four-vehicle collision in which one man sustained life-threatening injuries.
Emergency services were called to the A628 near Torside Reservoir today at around 12.25pm.
Police said a Transit van, a DAF lorry, a Volvo S40 and a Ford Ka were involved in the collision between Tintwistle and the B6105 junction.
They said the Transit van driver sustained potentially life-threatening injuries, and a number of occupants were also injured.
Highways England said at 7.30pm today that the road had now reopened.