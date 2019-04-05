Woodhead Pass reopens after four-vehicle collision leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Woodhead Pass has reopened more than seven hours after a four-vehicle collision in which one man sustained life-threatening injuries.

Emergency services were called to the A628 near Torside Reservoir today at around 12.25pm.

The Woodhead Pass (pic: Google)

READ MORE: This is the staggering amount tourists spend in Sheffield every year

Police said a Transit van, a DAF lorry, a Volvo S40 and a Ford Ka were involved in the collision between Tintwistle and the B6105 junction.

READ MORE: Money laundering arrests after police raid in Sheffield

They said the Transit van driver sustained potentially life-threatening injuries, and a number of occupants were also injured.

READ MORE: Historic Sheffield venue The Harley has announced shock closure with immediate effect

Highways England said at 7.30pm today that the road had now reopened.