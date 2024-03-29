Woodhead Pass: Major Sheffield to Manchester Pennine route closed by police

Major TransPennine route closed with police on the scene
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 29th Mar 2024, 19:00 GMT
One of the main routes between Sheffield and Manchester is closed this evening due to a police incident.

The Woodhead Pass has been closed this evening, National Highways have confirmed, and gantry signs on the M1 are displaying a message notifying motorists of the closure.

National Highways said in a statement: "The A628 Woodhead Pass in South Yorkshire is closed in both directions between the A616 (Flouch) and the A57 (Woolley Bridge) due to a collision.

Police have closed the Woodhead Pass due to a collision. File picture: David Kessen, National WorldPolice have closed the Woodhead Pass due to a collision. File picture: David Kessen, National World
Police have closed the Woodhead Pass due to a collision. File picture: David Kessen, National World

"Emergency services including South Yorkshire Police are in attendance, along with National Highways Traffic Officers.

"Diverted traffic is advised to use alternative trans-Pennine routes such as the M62."

Motorists are being advised to allow extra journey time.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.

