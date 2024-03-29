Woodhead Pass: Major Sheffield to Manchester Pennine route closed by police
One of the main routes between Sheffield and Manchester is closed this evening due to a police incident.
The Woodhead Pass has been closed this evening, National Highways have confirmed, and gantry signs on the M1 are displaying a message notifying motorists of the closure.
National Highways said in a statement: "The A628 Woodhead Pass in South Yorkshire is closed in both directions between the A616 (Flouch) and the A57 (Woolley Bridge) due to a collision.
"Emergency services including South Yorkshire Police are in attendance, along with National Highways Traffic Officers.
"Diverted traffic is advised to use alternative trans-Pennine routes such as the M62."
Motorists are being advised to allow extra journey time.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.
