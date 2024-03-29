Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the main routes between Sheffield and Manchester is closed this evening due to a police incident.

The Woodhead Pass has been closed this evening, National Highways have confirmed, and gantry signs on the M1 are displaying a message notifying motorists of the closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways said in a statement: "The A628 Woodhead Pass in South Yorkshire is closed in both directions between the A616 (Flouch) and the A57 (Woolley Bridge) due to a collision.

Police have closed the Woodhead Pass due to a collision. File picture: David Kessen, National World

"Emergency services including South Yorkshire Police are in attendance, along with National Highways Traffic Officers.

"Diverted traffic is advised to use alternative trans-Pennine routes such as the M62."

Motorists are being advised to allow extra journey time.