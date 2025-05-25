A major road into Sheffield is set to be closed all day due to a serious lorry crash, National Highways reports.

The A628 Woodhead Pass is closed in both directions between the A616 (Langsett) and the A57 (Hollingworth).

‘Clear-up works are ongoing and it is anticipated the road will remain closed throughout the day, with resurfacing likely to be required,’ National Highways said in an update warning drivers to expect delays.

A local diversion route is in place - but drivers from further afield are being advised to use the A57 Snake Pass or M62.

National Highways added: ‘If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey’.

Click on the National Highways travel alerts for updates.