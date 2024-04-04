Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people were injured in a crash which brought a major Sheffield to Manchester link to a standstill.

The Woodhead Pass was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident, which happened on Good Friday and caused bank holiday traffic jams.

South Yorkshire Police have now given details of what happened in the crash, and revealed the extent of the injuries that it caused.

Officers said in a statement: “We were called at 3.41pm on Friday (29 March) to reports of a road traffic collision on Woodhead Pass.

“It is reported that a red Vauxhall Corsa, a blue Citroen Picasso, a black Volkswagen Polo and a white Dacia were involved in the collision. Officers alongside the ambulance and fire service attended.

“Two people, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital, where their injuries were not thought to be life threatening or life changing.”