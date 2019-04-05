Have your say

The Woodhead Pass is closed this afternoon due to a serious collision.

Highways England said the A628 is closed in both directions between the A616 Flouch Roundabout and the A57 at Tintwistle.

Motorists are urged to find an alternative route.

A number of vehicles are believed to have been involved in the collision.

More to follow.