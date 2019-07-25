Why wearing sunglasses while driving could land you with a huge fine and nine points

The current record stands at 34.3C – set in August 1990 – and the latest forecast predicts the mercury will hit at least 35C in Sheffield.

It’s set to be a particularly sunny day as well with many commuters popping on a pair of sunglasses for their morning drive.

But, those sunglasses could leave you very much out of pocket with a huge fine and even nine points on your licence.

Traffic in Sheffield - Pic Steve Ellis

While avoiding glare is advisable and the Highway Code states you must slow down or pull over if you’re dazzled by bright sunlight, it is in fact illegal to wear some types of sunglasses while driving.

There are two essential requirements for lenses to be used for driving – vision must remain clear, and sufficient light to let you see properly must get to your eyes.

Enough light?

However, some sunglasses that are sold for general usecan be too dark or unsuitable for driving.

Sun lenses for driving fall into two main categories – ‘fixed’ and ‘variable’ tint.

Most sunglasses will be category two – meaning they filter between 18 and 43 per cent of light and are suitable for driving.

However, Class 4 sunglasses will filter between 3 and 8 percent of light and are to be used for exceptionally bright sunlight.

Illegal types

If you have these type of sunglasses, then it is illegal to use them while driving.

According to the AA: “Filter category 4 lenses only transmit between 3% and 8% of light and are not suitable for driving at any time.

Sunglasses with these lenses should, by law, be labelled ‘Not suitable for driving and road use’.”

The Highway Code states, you must slow down or pull over if you’re dazzled by bright sunlight.

So, if you don’t and you’re not wearing sunglasesses to protect you from the glare then you could be convicted of careless driving.