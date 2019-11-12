This is why traffic was so bad in Sheffield yesterday evening

There was gridlock across the city with motorists reporting being stuck in hours worth of traffic on an uncharacteristically busy Monday evening.

First South Yorkshire warned there were ‘severe delays’ across the network after heavy traffic congestion with Travel South Yorkshire reporting ‘delays of up to one hour’.

Many motorists said that traffic was particularly bad around the Wicker due to the ongoing roadworks in the area.

Traffic in Sheffield - Pic Steve Ellis

Travel South Yorkshire explained to frustrated motorists on Twitter that traffic was increasing due to no trains or trams between Rotherham and Sheffield.

Rotherham Railway Station is currently closed due to the floods meaning more commuters are having to make their journeys via car.

Travel South Yorkshire tweeted: “There are delays of up to 1 hour at the moment due to heavy traffic and increased loading between Rotherham and Sheffield due to their being no trains or trams at the moment.”

Motorists took to Twitter yesterday to vent their frustration, including Sheffield College lecturer Sam Cooper.

He said: “Sheffield = gridlock. AGAIN. How can one broken-down vehicle bring the whole city centre to a standstill? Our infrastructure is not fit for purpose.”

Si tweeted: “I'm normally about five or ten minutes from home at this time. For some reason, the traffic's been crawling into Sheffield town centre. Then once it got 'this side' of the Police and courts, onto Castle Street and Haymarket, we've started moving again.”