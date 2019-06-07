Why commuters face huge delays tonight across Sheffield with traffic CHAOS on the roads
Motorists in Sheffield face rush-hour traffic chaos tonight with huge delays already reported across the city.
The M1 northbound is still closed after a horror crash this morning at J34 and is only expected to reopen at 6pm.
A three-vehicle collision at around 8am forced both sides of the motorway to close, however the southbound has since reopened.
The crash has forced motorists to find alternative routes, causing huge delays in some parts of the city.
A six-vehicle crash on the A1(M) near Doncaster has also caused traffic headaches for motorists.
Both carriageways are closed between Junction 36 (Warmsworth) and Junction 37 (Marr) following the incident earlier today.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A number of people have suffered minor injuries.
The road is currently blocked both ways.
“We will provide further updates when possible.”
The incident has led to tailbacks on the A1(M) and M18.
Doncaster Council have tweeted there is an ‘emergency lane closure’ on the outbound carriageway of the A630 Balby Road, near to Carr Hill.
They tweeted: “We're also aware of incidents on the A1, meaning traffic congestion is much heavier than usual around the area.”
Both Stagecoach Yorkshire and Travel South Yorkshire have reported huge delays across the system as a result of the incidents.
Stagecoach posted: “Due to a Serious RTC on the M1 ALL Sheffield services are suffering major delays and service cancellations. we are trying to get services back to normal as quickly as possible. sorry for any inconvenience.”
Travel South Yorkshire said that ‘most services’ are delayed by anything up to an hour due to the incident.
Traffic is set to be even heavier across Sheffield tonight with Westlife taking to the stage at the FlyDSA arena.
Thousands of fans are expected to descend on Sheffield for the gig and the roads are already feeling the disruption.