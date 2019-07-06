Wet surface warning after three crashes on South Yorkshire motorways
Police have issued a warning to motorists, after three crashes took place on South Yorkshire motorways this morning.
Thankfully, no-one was injured in any of the collisions, but police urged motorists to be particularly careful on the roads when several days of sunshine are followed by heavy rainfall.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Long periods of dry weather followed by a downpour can make roads extremely slippery and greatly increase your stopping distances.”
“Remember, always leave plenty of space to stop and react - in wet weather in particular,” added the spokesman.
One collision took place on the M18 Southbound, between Junctions 2 to 1, from Doncaster to Bramley, Rotherham.
Another crash took place on Junction 34 of the M1 Southbound at Meadowhall.
The Jaguar pictured crashed near to Junction 36 of the M1 Northbound at Barnsley.