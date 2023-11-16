West Way Barnsley: Major South Yorkshire road closed due to police incident
Police have closed a major road in Barnsley as a result of an incident
A major South Yorkshire road has been closed due to a police incident this afternoon.
Emergency services have been sent to West Way, near Barnsley town centre.
South Yorkshire Police have issued a statement.
It said: "Please be aware that West Way in Barnsley is currently closed as officers respond to a concern for safety incident.
"The public are asking to avoid the area and plan alternative routes around the area. Thank you."
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.