Sheffield traffic: West Street gridlocked with 15 buses after two crash into each other
and live on Freeview channel 276
West Street was blocked for around an hour this afternoon due to a bus crash.
Police attended, but no ambulances or other emergency crews were required.
Two 52a buses crashed going in opposite directions - leaving both vehicles unable to move without help.
At least 15 buses were stuck from around 1:45pm in the direction of the Cathedral from Glossop Road.
Three trams were also unable to move, and tram services were suspended temporarily between Shalesmoor and the Cathedral.
Trams continued to run as normal from around 3pm.
No one was injured in the incident.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.