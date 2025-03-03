West Bawtry Road crash: Traffic jams after crash on major Rotherham route

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 09:23 BST

Motorists are facing traffic jams on a major South Yorkshire road this morning.

West Bawtry Road, in Rotherham, is partially closed after a crash, which was reported earlier this morning.

AA Roadwatch has described the road as ‘partially blocked, and slow traffic due to crash.”

The incident happened near Canklow roundabout, which joins West Bawtry Road with Centenary Way.

It was first reported at 8.30am.

Emergency services have been approached for more information.

Related topics:Rotherham

