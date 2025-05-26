A few months on from its opening and reviews for the M1’s newest service station in Rotherham are generally positive.

The new Welcome Break at Junction 33 of the M1, and just off the Sheffield Parkway, includes a drive-thru Starbucks, Waitrose and electric charging services.

The development cost around £40m and created 300 jobs since its opening at the end of January 2025.

Now many have had a chance to visit, with Google reviews suggesting an incredibly popular response from people who have described it as ‘the best’ service station in the country.

“The best services I have stopped at and I’ve been to many,” Kristyn Gwynnette wrote in her five star Google review.

“On arrival, first impressions are absolutely beautiful and clean.

The Welcome Break sign is visible to commuters heading home on the Parkway. | NW

“Big shout out to Debs, lovely lady. I can hear in her voice she takes pride in her workplace. Made it so welcoming, her presence matches the image of the services. Keep up the great work”

Jack Fletcher echoed these points, writing: “I recently stopped at the new Rotherham services, and I have to say, it’s an absolute game changer for motorway stops.

“The facilities are modern, clean, and well-maintained. There’s a wide range of food options, from quick bites to more substantial meals, all of which were fresh and tasty. The Starbucks had excellent coffee, and the staff were friendly and efficient, making the whole experience even better.

“Overall, the Rotherham services are a much-needed upgrade, offering everything you could ask for during a stop on your journey.”

Others were more critical, claiming that most stores don’t remain open in evenings and facilities aren’t tailored to HGV drivers.

Teresa Nortcliffe wrote: “Went in, nothing open only WHSmith, nowhere to get [a] warm meal, everything looked closed. So open but nobody at home.

“No good to HGV drivers,” Ash Green added.

“HGV fuel pump has 4.5m height restriction when most UK trailers exceed that as they go up to 4.87 metre high.

“I just hope welcome break don’t make these mistakes on future service stations.”

Nevertheless overall impressions remain positive, with the service station maintaining a 4.7 star rating after 452 reviews.

