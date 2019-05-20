‘We are committed to making the motorway safer for everyone’ – police stop more than 100 vehicles on M1

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group joined forces with West Yorkshire Police and the Highways Agency to target unsafe driving from May 13-17.

From May 13 to May 17, a total of 127 vehicles were stopped between J30-42, with motorists reported for driving without due care and attention, driving with no insurance or using a mobile phone at the wheel.

Photo: South Yorkshire Police

Officers also stopped people who were speeding and driving while disqualified, with five vehicles being seized by the team.

As part of the week of action, officers used the Highways Agency’s HGV supercab, which allows them a different view of drivers.

South Yorkshire Police RPG Sergeant Matt Duffy explained why it is an important tool: “This supercab allows us to have a better view of drivers and behaviour that is putting lives at risk. We are committed to improving road safety and making the motorway network safer for everyone.

“This has been a really successful operation and we’ve identified drivers committing some very serious and dangerous offences. The majority of people drive responsibly and safely and are unaware of what some motorists are doing. We’re not and we will take action where we can.

Photo: South Yorkshire Police

“What struck us during the week of action was the attitude of certain individuals, one HGV driver we stopped for using his mobile phone, told us ‘roads are dangerous, it’s a waste of time you trying to reduce deaths, you’ll never change it’. The mind boggles that people still think like this."

Two people were also detained for immigration offences during the week-long operation.

Officers also acted on intelligence about a driver, who was driving whilst disqualified, he was stopped and his vehicle seized at Wooley Edge services.

Sgt Duffy added: “Last week wasn’t just about enforcement, we’re really grateful to our partners for also getting involved and carrying out some significant engagement work.

The 'supercab' (Photo: South Yorkshire Police).

“The Safer Roads partnership and the Highways Agency for example offered support at motorway service stations, including tyre checks and offering safety tips. Hundreds of people have engaged with them and that’s great news.”

Sergeant Steve Suggitt, of West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “During this week of action, by working in partnership, we have dealt with a number of offences, the majority of which are linked to the fatal four - speed, using a mobile phone, not wearing a seatbelt and drink/drug driving.

“We want the public to be reassured that we will continue to work with our partners to bring offenders to justice and we will utilise whatever tactics necessary to catch them.”