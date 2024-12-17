Residents say their Sheffield neighbourhood has become a rat run plagued with speeding, hazardous parking and road rage.

Homeowners on the residential streets of Hunters Bar like Hunter House Road and Pinner Road say the number of cars on their streets has become “a nightmare.”

Cars get in stand-offs with one another as they cannot pass, there are no speed bumps, and the area is “gridlocked” by parents on school runs every morning.

Watch the clip above where residents speak about what they want to see done.