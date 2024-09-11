A video shows the horrifying moment a suspected hit and run driver smashed into the back of a Sheffield mum’s car, knocking her out.

South Yorkshire Police are now investigating the incident, which happened last week near Hemsworth Road, close to Graves Park.

Mum of one Claire Pinder, from Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, was driving along Hemsworth Road towards the roundabout at the top of Blackstock Road, when she slowed down because the car in front of her was turning left into Lees Hall Golf Club car park .

But the car behind her drove into the back of her car, knocking her out in the impact.

The wrecked rear of Claire Pinder's car after the crash, after she had been a victim of a ‘hit and run’ | Claire Pinder

She said when she came round, the woman who had been driving behind her came to apologise, and told her that her slider, a type of footwear a bit like a flip flop, had slipped. She said the woman then drove away.

Claire, aged 56, said there would be considerable damage to the front of the woman’s car, which was a black or very dark grey Audi Q7 LE tdi Quattro 2007.

Paramedics and police attended the scene and there is an ongoing police investigation to try to trace the owner of the Audi. Claire said a caring white van driver whose vehicle had been behind the Audi also stopped - and he helped her, taking her into the golf club for help. An ambulance was called and she was checked over in the club by medics.

Claire said: “Since it happened, every time I get in a car I cry. I fear that everyone is going to hit me.

“It used to be my dad’s car. But when he died in 2018 my mum gave it to me. It had only done a few thousand miles.”

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they were investigating the incident, and want to trace the Audi driver.

They said in a statement: “We were called on Friday, August 30 at 8.56am to reports of a road traffic collision at Ivy Court in Sheffield.

“It is reported that a blue Hyundai i20 and a black Audi Q7 were involved in a collision. The driver of the Hyundai suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

“The driver of the Audi did not stop at the scene and enquires are ongoing to identify them. Anyone with information can contact police via 101 or online, please quote incident number 199 of August 30 when you get in touch.”