A flipped car caused traffic chaos for commuters this morning in Sheffield.

The alarm was raised with South Yorkshire Police at 7.27am today, Wednesday, October 16, following a collision on Sharrow Lane in Sheffield.

A grey Citroen C4 was involved in a collision with three stationary vehicles – a silver Honda Jazz, silver Toyota Corolla and a black Seat Leon.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the driver of the Citroen was taken to hospital with injuries which are “not believed to be life threatening or life altering”.

A driver has been taken to hospital after crashing a car into three parked vehicles, and flipping the car on its roof on Sharrow Lane, Sheffield | National World

Photos captured at the scene showed the Citroen flipped onto its roof with glass strewn across the road.

Video also captured a tow truck using chains to hoist the car upright and back onto its wheels. Its airbags were inflated, and its headlight on the front left side was detached from the car.

The road was taped off by police at its junctions with Washington Road, near London Road, while officers attended the scene.