Warren Vale A633 crash: Road reported closed after crash on major Rotherham route
Bus company Stagecoach say it is diverting its buses after the incident, which is understood to have happened earlier this afternoon.
The AA has described the A633 Warren Vale in Rotherham as closed both ways from the B6090 Wentworth Road to Kilnhurst Road. It also says there is queueing traffic.
Stagecoach said in a statement: “Due to an RTC (road traffic collision) on Warren Vale our services will be diverting via Haugh Road, Stubbin Road and Wentworth Road in both directions. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”
Emergency services have been contacted for more details.
