Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A South Yorkshire road is reported closed after a crash earlier today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bus company Stagecoach say it is diverting its buses after the incident, which is understood to have happened earlier this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The AA has described the A633 Warren Vale in Rotherham as closed both ways from the B6090 Wentworth Road to Kilnhurst Road. It also says there is queueing traffic.

Stagecoach said in a statement: “Due to an RTC (road traffic collision) on Warren Vale our services will be diverting via Haugh Road, Stubbin Road and Wentworth Road in both directions. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

Emergency services have been contacted for more details.