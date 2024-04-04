Video shows car on its side on busy Sheffield road after driver flees the scene

The driver is said to have ‘reacted’ to police patrolling Sheffield city centre.
By Chloe Aslett
Published 4th Apr 2024, 09:34 BST
A car flipped onto its side last night (April 3) on City Road, Sheffield, and the driver fled the scene.

The driver, believed to be a man, left the scene of the incident by the time police arrived.

He was not being pursued at the time.

Car on its side on City Road, Sheffield (Photo and video: Nathan Gornall)Car on its side on City Road, Sheffield (Photo and video: Nathan Gornall)
Car on its side on City Road, Sheffield (Photo and video: Nathan Gornall)
South Yorkshire Police said: “The driver of a black Nissan Qashqai reacted to police on patrol in the city centre on April 3 around 10.15pm.

“Officers located the vehicle on City Road, flipped on it’s side. The driver had fled the scene.

“Enquiries are on-going to find the driver.”

