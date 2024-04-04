Video shows car on its side on busy Sheffield road after driver flees the scene

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A car flipped onto its side last night (April 3) on City Road, Sheffield, and the driver fled the scene.

The driver, believed to be a man, left the scene of the incident by the time police arrived.

He was not being pursued at the time.

Car on its side on City Road, Sheffield (Photo and video: Nathan Gornall)

South Yorkshire Police said: “The driver of a black Nissan Qashqai reacted to police on patrol in the city centre on April 3 around 10.15pm.

“Officers located the vehicle on City Road, flipped on it’s side. The driver had fled the scene.