Veterans to travel for free on Sheffield's tram network today
Sheffield veterans can benefit from free tram travel ahead of today’s flypast, and on two other June date as well.
Stagecoach Supertram says it ‘is proud to support our forces’, and will be offering free tram travel for current and ex-service personnel on three dates in June.
The dates are:
- D-Day 75th Anniversary flypast at Norfolk Heritage Park – today (before 5pm)
- Sheffield Armed Forces Day – Saturday, June 22 (all day)
- National Armed Forces Day – Saturday, June 29 (all day)
Veterans travelling on those dates will need to present a military ID card or a Veteran’s badge to benefit from free tram travel.
A spokesman for Stagecoach Supertram said: “Don’t forget we have an ongoing commitment to our Armed Forces, we offer discounted travel all year!
“Ask for our £1 Armed Forces single when you show appropriate military ID on the tram.”