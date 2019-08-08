Vehicle crash on Sheffield Parkway
A vehicle crashed on the Sheffield Parkway early this morning.
By Lee Peace
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 06:50
Highways England tweeted that the car was involved in a collision close to the Catcliffe Roundabout at about 2am.
The road was closed for a short period of time while emergency services dealt with the incident.
There were no other vehicles involved.
No details about any injuries have been released.
The road has since been reopened.