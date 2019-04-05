Van driver left fighting for his life after four-vehicle crash on Woodhead Pass

A van driver has sustained potentially life-threatening injuries in a four-vehicle crash on the Woodhead Pass this afternoon.

A Transit van, a DAF lorry, a Volvo S40 and a Ford Ka were involved in the collision on the A628 between Tintwistle and the B6105 junction at Torside Reservoir at around 12.25pm.

The Woodhead Pass (pic: Google)

READ MORE: Tragic homeless man found in Sheffield shop doorway died from ‘lethal combination’ of Spice, alcohol and Red Bull

A number of occupants were injured, and the male driver of the Transit van sustained potentially life-threatening injuries.

Emergency services including the air ambulance attended the scene of the crash.

READ MORE: Historic Sheffield venue The Harley has announced shock closure with immediate effect

Police are still dealing with the aftermath and Derbyshire Constabulary said the road is likely to remain closed for ‘some time’, with local diversions in place.