Have your say

The driver of a van that crashed on the M1 near Sheffield this morning has died.

Police closed the M1 southbound between junctions 34 and 35 at around 7.10am today following a ‘serious crash’.

Crash on M1

Eye-witnesses said that a van had overturned and crashed into a barrier on the M1 after hitting the central reservation.

Emergency services attended but the 61-year-old driver died at the scene.

His family members have been informed and are being supported by police.

The M1 southbound is currently closed between junctions 34 and 35 and is expected to re-open in the next hour.

The northbound M1 has now re-opened after closing to allow the Air Ambulance to land.

An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 164 of April 10 2019.