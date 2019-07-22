Upgrade for Sheffield station where passenger numbers have quadrupled - but rail users demand further improvements

Nearly 179,000 people a year travel to and from Dore & Totley station, according to the latest figures, compared with 83,000 a decade ago and just 41,000 in 1997/8.

But passengers say the facilities and service at the station have failed to keep pace with the explosion in passenger numbers.

Chris Morgan with fellow members of the Friends of Dore & Totley Station John Bartolome, Jeremy Dench and Derek Gillibrand

They scored a minor victory last week as a new canopy was officially unveiled by Sheffield City Region mayor Dan Jarvis, following a long campaign by the station’s friends group for more shelter.

But they are still waiting for track improvements to begin which would pave the way for a third fast train per hour between Sheffield and Manchester, plus an hourly stopping service on the Hope Valley line connecting the two cities.

And they say something must be done about parking, with drivers often clogging up surrounding streets because the station’s park-and-ride car park is full.

The new canopy at Dore & Totley station

Unveiling the new canopy last Friday, Mr Jarvis said it was a welcome addition for commuters on the ‘important route’ between Sheffield and Manchester, who could expect further improvements as part of the Integrated Rail Plan for the region, which had been unveiled the day before with the support of all four local authorities and the Department for Transport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Within this plan is an outlined package of improvements for our community railway stations, such as at Dore & Totley. This not only includes improving the surroundings and safety features of stations but also improving journey times and frequency of trains,” he added.

When public consultation was held in 2015 about the network upgrade, which includes creating a passing loop and adding an extra track through Dore & Totley, it was envisaged that the work would be completed in 2018.

Kath Aspinwall, who chairs the Hope Valley Railway Users Group (HVRUG), said: “We’re standing here on the main route from Sheffield to Manchester and it's a single track line, which is ridiculous. They really need to get on with the upgrade urgently so the service can be improved.”

Andrew Dyson, another member of the group, said: “Nine years for what’s effectively a mile of track is an incredible wait, when you consider it would increase capacity by 50 per cent. If you had the same situation in the south of England I’m sure it would happen a lot quicker.”

Chris Morgan, chairman of the Friends of Dore & Totley Station, said: “There aren't two cities in Europe of comparable size as close together which are so poorly connected. It’s only 31 miles as the crow flies, which should take 20-25 minutes, or roughly half the current best times.”

Dore and Totley ward councillor Colin Ross hailed the canopy’s installation as a victory for ‘pester power’ by the station’s friends group, but claimed something must be done about parking.

“The car park’s always full and you get people parking on local roads, so we need to either expand the car park, which would be difficult, or improve public transport links so we get fewer people coming by car,” he said.