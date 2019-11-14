The unexpected closure of Leppings Lane is causing traffic problems this morning

A vehicle transporter has blocked the road while vehicles are offloaded, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Both Stagecoach Yorkshire and Stagecoach Supetram are reporting issues.

Stagecoach Supertram said: “We're still struggling with delays on Middlewood Road from the road closure at Leppings Lane, please bear with us.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm added: “Some services may divert or turn short to avoid adding to the issues around Middlewood but we are still running to and from Middlewood albeit heavily delayed.”

South Yorkshire Police said: “A large vehicle transporter was making a delivery which caused significant traffic disruption as it offloaded the vehicles.”

A council source said that heavy lifting machinery is being used to removed debris washed downstream in last week’s floods.

This is being done to ensure the bridge does not block again with heavy rain forecast again for Sheffield.