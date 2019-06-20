Two vehicle crash on M1 in Barnsley
Two vehciles have been invovled in a crash on the M1 in Barnsley this evening.
By Lee Peace
Thursday, 20 June, 2019, 19:13
Highways England tweeted at just after 6.30pm that part of the A616 near Tankersley roundabout is closed “due to a two vehicle collision.”
The organisation nadded that officers from South Yorkshire Police are at the scene.
No details about any injuries caused have been released yet.