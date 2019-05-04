Two men suffer ‘severe injuries’ after car travelling on South Yorkshire road crashes into tree and catches fire

Have your say

Two men have suffered 'severe injuries,’ after a car travelling on a South Yorkshire road collided with a tree and caught fire in the early hours of this morning.

The collision took place in Old Wortley Road, Kimberworth at around 1.30am and involved a yellow Seat vehicle that was travelling towards the A629

Police, firefighters and the ambulance were all called to the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman: “The two males in the car suffered severe injuries, and are being treated in hospital.”

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said firefighters had to help extricate a person from the vehicle.

SYP are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the force on 101, quoting incident number 63 of Saturday, May 4.

APPEAL: witness appeal following serious Rotherham RTC

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Did you see or hear anything which could help our enquiries?

If you have any information about this incident call 101 quoting incident number 63 of 4 May 2019.