Two cars involved in collision in Hillsborough
Two vehicles had been involved in a collision on Penistone Road on Saturday evening.
By Rahmah Ghazali
Saturday, 29 June, 2019, 21:19
South Yorkshire Police said the incident, which occurred at about 7.15pm on the Hillsborough bound carriageway, involved a green Honda Jazz and a red Peugeot 107.
“The driver of the Honda has gone to the hospital as a precaution. No one else looks to have been injured,” said the spokesperson.