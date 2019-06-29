Two cars involved in collision in Hillsborough

Two vehicles had been involved in a collision on Penistone Road on Saturday evening.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Saturday, 29 June, 2019, 21:19
Penistone Road

South Yorkshire Police said the incident, which occurred at about 7.15pm on the Hillsborough bound carriageway, involved a green Honda Jazz and a red Peugeot 107.

“The driver of the Honda has gone to the hospital as a precaution. No one else looks to have been injured,” said the spokesperson.