Two car collision closes busy Doncaster road
Police have been called out to a two car collision on a busy Doncaster road this afternoon.
By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 16:29
Officers are currently dealing with an incident in Shaftesbury Avenue, Intake following a collision between two cars.
The collision took place at the junction with Tudor Road at around 3.50pm, according to reports.
Further details of the incident are not available at this stage.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information.