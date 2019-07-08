Tributes paid to scooter rider after fatal crash in Sheffield
Tributes have been paid to a scooter rider after a fatal collision in Sheffield.
Ian Hudson, aged 66, died following a collision on Manchester Road on Friday, July 5.
His black Lambretta scooter was in a crash with a yellow Mercedes van at the junction with Rivelin Valley Road.
Mr Hudson, who was riding the scooter, was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.
He was described by his parents as a ‘friendly and outgoing man with many friends across Sheffield’.
Tributes have also been paid online to Mr Hudson, who was a member of the Sheffield Aces Scooter Club.
Posting on Facebook, Dean Ibbotson described him as an ‘old friend’ and a ‘good man’.
Sonia Tolliday, who works at Derwent Dams cafe, wrote: “We would like to pass on our sincere condolences to Ian’s family or ‘pop pop pop’ we use to call him when we could hear him coming in. We are heartbroken and will remember him always as will all the other regular customers who would sit and chat with him. He will be missed.”
Sarah Wainwright described him as ‘such a lovely man’ and his neighbour Russ Allen said he was a ‘great bloke and lovely neighbour’.
Stephen Hallam said he was ‘the most pleasant man you could meet’.
Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 477 of July 5.