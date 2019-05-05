Travel disruption following back to back tram-train cancellations

The tram-train service connecting Sheffield and Rotherham has fell short due to a ‘vehicle problem’ today.

An array of cancellations have hit the service, affecting passengers travelling both to and from Sheffield.

The 3.02pm from Rotherham central to Parkgate was cancelled, leading to the cancellation of the 3.09pm back to Sheffield.

In a tweet Stagecoach Supertram also announced the cancellation of the 3.39pm from the Cathedral to Parkgate, alongside the 4.09pm return journey.

The disruption has occurred due to a ‘vehicle problem’, according to Stagecoach.

