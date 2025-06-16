Travel from Sheffield to London is delayed today after someone was hit by a train on the route to St Pancras station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services are responding to the incident, which occurred at Luton Airport Parkway railway station, between London St Pancras and Bedford stations.

East Midlands Railway have posted an update stating that the situation has caused disruptions on the London St Pancras, Nottingham, Sheffield route, with delays expected to last for up to two hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means all direct trains between Sheffield and London St Pancras are affected, and commuters are advised to look for alternative routes.

Travel between Sheffield and London St Pancras has been disrupted after reports of a man being hit by a train. | 3rd party/EMR

Journeys between Doncaster and London should remain unaffected, offering an alternative for local travellers.

An East Midlands Railway spokesperson said: “We are sad to report that a person has been hit by a train. This has occurred between London St Pancras and Bedford and is disrupting our trains on the London St Pancras/Nottingham/Sheffield route.

“Emergency services are en-route to manage the incident.

“At present we are expecting the line to re-open in the next two hours. As soon as the line is open again, our priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The individual is being treated for injuries believed to be life-threatening.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Luton Airport Parkway railway station at around 10am today (16 June) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, and a person is being treated at the station with injuries that are considered to be life-threatening.”