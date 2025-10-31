Travel alert: Delays expected as police seen dealing with reported collision on A1M at junction with M18
Traffic cameras show back-to-back traffic running down the A1M northbound following the incident between junctions 34 and 35.
Another angle shows two police cars at the scene, moving in front of traffic.
National Highways have described the situation as ‘severe’ and are reporting two lane closures in response.
Congestion is building on the M18 around junction 2, as the sliproad onto the A1M backs up.
Traffic monitoring website AA adds: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on A1(M) Northbound at J35 M18 J2.”
Both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.
More to follow.