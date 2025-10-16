People are being told to avoid the Park Square area as emergency services respond to a ‘concern for safety’’ incident.

Trams have been suspended this afternoon (October 16) as emergency services respond to an incident related to concerns for a person’s safety.

Fire engines have been seen on Commercial Street, as red and white tape is being used to block travel onto Park Square bridge.

Meanwhile police cars and officers are located on the bridge, as they manage the ongoing issue.

Park Square roundabout is experiencing a number of lane closures, with traffic beginning to build.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “This relates to an ongoing concern for safety incident. Our officers are currently in attendance at the scene and we would ask people to please avoid the area.”

The incident has meant Supertram has been forced to suspend a number of its services.

They are offering alternate travel, with First Bus accepting tram tickets on certain routes.

A public statement released by Supertram explains: “Due to a police incident in the city centre, services are currently disrupted. Blue/Purple routes are suspended from Sheffield Station to Cathedral.

“Ticket acceptance has been agreed on First Bus Blue route City to Manor Top both directions (buses 08 and 120) Yellow route City to Meadowhall (buses X1 X2 & X3).”