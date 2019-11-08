Trams from Sheffield to Meadowhall, Rotherham and Parkgate suspended after floods

Trams from Sheffield to Meadowhall, Rotherham and Parkgate have been suspended in the wake of the floods.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 8th November 2019, 8:50 am
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 8:50 am

Stagecoach Supertram said most services are operating as normal but those from Sheffield to Meadowhall, Rotherham and Parkgate have been suspended until checks are carried out on the bridge over the River Don at Tinsley.

Tram trains between Sheffield and Parkgate are also not running.

More to follow.