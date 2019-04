Tram in Sheffield have been halted due to a vehicle on the tracks.

Services running between Gleadless Townend and Birley Lane have stopped running due to a broken down van blocking the tracks on White Lane.

Trams have been halted due to vehicle. Pic: Google

Valid tram tickets can be used on service 120 to and from Crystal Peaks and Manor Top. Tickets are also being accepted on bus services 8 and 8a.

More to follow.