Tram-Train services suspended between Sheffield and Rotherham to due to flooding
Tram-Train services are suspended between Sheffield and Rotherham due to flooding.
Operator Stagecoach Supertram said that after a check by Network rail the flooding at Rotherham Parkgate is considered too deep to continue with services.
They are currently suspended until further notice.
Passengers are advised they can use their tickets on the 8, 9, 22X, 218 and 221 Stagecoach bus services between Rotherham and Meadowhall.
For more information follow Stagecoach Supertram on Twitter.
A yellow weather warning for rain was issued by the Met Office yesterday, lasting until 3pm today.
The Environment Agency said the heavy rain could lead to homes and businesses flooding as well as damage to some buildings.
They added there was a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life as well as transport delays.
Forecasters have warned that a month’s worth of rain could fall in just 30 hours.
The northern warning zone stretches from Sheffield to County Durham with forecasters issuing a ‘danger to life’ flooding warning with up to 70mm of rain possible.