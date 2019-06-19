Tram train services suspended between Sheffield and Rotherham

Tram train services are suspended between Sheffield and Rotherham this morning.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 19 June, 2019, 10:30
Stagecoach Supertram, which operates the services, said there is an ‘infrastructure issue’.

Tram tickets are being accepted on Stagecoach buses in Rotherham and on Northern services between Rotherham and Sheffield.

No other details have yet been provided.