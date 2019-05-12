Tram train services cancelled in Sheffield and Rotherham due to fault

Multiple tram train services in Sheffield and Rotherham have been cancelled due to a fault.

Stagecoach Supertram said the 3pm service to Parkgate had been cancelled due to a fault with the tram.

Other cancelled services include the 3:39pm, 4:39pm and 5:39pm Tram Train departures from Cathedral to Parkgate.

Cancelled departures from Parkgate also include the 4:09pm, 5:09pm and 6:09pm services.