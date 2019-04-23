Tram-train services between Sheffield and Rotherham suspended once again

Tram-train services between Sheffield and Rotherham have been suspended once again due to a signal problem.

Operator Stagecoach Supertram said there were no services to Rotherham Parkgate due to the fault.

The Sheffield to Rotherham tram-train service launched in October 2018

The scheme has been plagued by problems since it was first mooted.

It was due to launch in 2015 at a cost of around £15 million but it launched last year, with a bill of around £75 million.

It was then involved in a crash on its first day of service at the junction of Staniforth Road and Woodbourn Road.

And in November, one of its vehicles was also in collision with a car at the same junction.

Supertram said an issue was identified on one of its Citylink vehicles earlier this month and further tests were needed to see if others in the fleet were affected.

The manufacturer detected a potential problem relating to the structure underneath the vehicle, known as the bogie.

Stagecoach Supertram added that tram-train tickets can be used on Northern rail services between Sheffield and Rotherham as well as on Stagecoach and First bus services.