Tram-train services between Sheffield and Rotherham resume

Tram-train services between Sheffield and Rotherham have resumed following a signal fault.

Operator Supertram said journeys between Sheffield and Rotherham Parkgate are running once again.

The Sheffield to Rotherham tram-train service launched in October 2018

The fault was the latest in a series of issues since the service launched.

The £15 million pound scheme was set to launch in 2015 but launched last year costing around £75 million.

On its first journey the tram was involved in a crash at the junction of Staniforth Road and Woodbourn Road. Then, in November, a tram was involved in a crash with a car at the same junction.

Supertram also said an issue was identified on one of its Citylink vehicles earlier this month.

The manufacturer detected a potential problem relating to the structure underneath the vehicle, known as the bogie.