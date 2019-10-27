Tram Train services between Sheffield and Rotherham remain suspended due to flooding
Tram Train services between Sheffield and Rotherham Parkgate remain suspended this morning.
Sunday, 27th October 2019, 8:37 am
Updated
Sunday, 27th October 2019, 8:38 am
Operator Stagecoach Supertram reported the service was suspended yesterday after a check by Network rail revealed that flooding to a section of track at Rotherham Parkgate was ‘too deep to continue with services’.
The line is still closed this morning and services remain suspended until further notice, despite a change in the weather today.
Stagecoach Supertram added: “Network Rail have another meeting to assess the situation at 1pm. Tram Trains running Cathedral to Meadowhall.”
Tram Train tickets are currently being accepted on both First and Stagecoach buses.