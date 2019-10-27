Tram Train services between Sheffield and Rotherham remain suspended due to flooding

Tram Train services between Sheffield and Rotherham Parkgate remain suspended this morning.

By Alana Roberts
Sunday, 27th October 2019, 8:37 am
Updated Sunday, 27th October 2019, 8:38 am
Operator Stagecoach Supertram reported the service was suspended yesterday after a check by Network rail revealed that flooding to a section of track at Rotherham Parkgate was ‘too deep to continue with services’.

The line is still closed this morning and services remain suspended until further notice, despite a change in the weather today.

Stagecoach Supertram added: “Network Rail have another meeting to assess the situation at 1pm. Tram Trains running Cathedral to Meadowhall.”

Tram Train tickets are currently being accepted on both First and Stagecoach buses.