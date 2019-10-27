Tram Train services between Sheffield and Rotherham remain suspended due to flooding

Tram trains remain suspended this morning between Sheffield and Rotherham Parkgate

Operator Stagecoach Supertram reported the service was suspended yesterday after a check by Network rail revealed that flooding to a section of track at Rotherham Parkgate was ‘too deep to continue with services’.

The line is still closed this morning and services remain suspended until further notice, despite a change in the weather today.

Stagecoach Supertram added: “Network Rail have another meeting to assess the situation at 1pm. Tram Trains running Cathedral to Meadowhall.”