Tram services running again after earlier Sheffield bridge incident
Tram services are back up and running after an earlier incident on a bridge in Sheffield caused delays.
By Lee Peace
Monday, 29 July, 2019, 06:57
Bow String Bridge, close to Park Square roundabout, was closed for part of the weekend due to a ‘police incident’ causing disruption to Supertram services.
Details of the incident have not been released yet but there are reports that there was concern for the safety of a person on the bridge.
Stagecoach Supertram have since said that the bridge has been reopened and services are back up and running.
Police added that ‘no one has been injured or hurt.’