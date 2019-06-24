Trains to Manchester Airport cancelled due to signalling fault
Trains to Manchester Airport have been cancelled as a signalling fault causes major disruption.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 16:59
Northern said all lines were blocked between Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Airport due to a fault with the signalling system.
It warned passengers that trains running to and from those stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or diverted, and it said stations between Manchester Piccadilly and Wilmslow would not be served. Disruption is expected until 6pm.