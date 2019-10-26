Trains to Rotherham station cancelled due to flooding
Trains to Rotherham station are cancelled this morning due to flooding.
Operator Northern said that heavy rain has caused flooding at Rotherham Central station meaning that all lines are blocked.
Due to this, trains will be unable to call at the station until approximately 3pm this afternoon.
Passengers already on station platforms are advised to listen for announcements or asked to consult customer service information screens for up to date train running information.
A yellow Met Office weather warning for rain remains in place until later today.
According to the Environment Agency the heavy rain could lead to homes and businesses flooding as well as damage to some buildings.
There is also a chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life as well as transport delays.