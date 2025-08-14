All lines between Sheffield and Nottingham have been closed after someone was hit by a train this afternoon.

The incident was first reported at around 2.42pm (August 14).

National Rail has reported that an individual was struck by a train on the route connecting Nottingham and Sheffield, around the Langley Mill area.

East Midlands Railway have arranged for buses to shuttle passengers between Nottingham and Sheffield, with routes to Sheffield available from there.

Northern Rail are diverting services between Ilkeston and Nottingham in both directions.

Disruptions are expected until at least 5pm.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

An East Midlands Railway spokesperson said: “We are sad to report that a person has been hit by train, this has occurred between Nottingham and Langley Mill.

“This is affecting services on our Nottingham/Liverpool and Nottingham/Worksop routes.”

British Transport Police have been contacted for more information.